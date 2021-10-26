Beijing Olympics Will Require Vaccine or 21-Day Quarantine

(Wall Street Journal) – Beijing 2022 organizers unveiled a tough set of Covid-19 protocols for next February’s Winter Olympic Games, including a requirement that almost all participants be vaccinated against the virus or face a 21-day quarantine that would effectively shred their competitive hopes. The requirements outlined in the first of a series of “playbooks” are significantly tighter than those imposed by the Tokyo organizers of the delayed Olympic Games held this summer, confirming signals already sent by Beijing. (Read Full Article)