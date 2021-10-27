Uneven Attention Hampers the Drive to Control Infectious Diseases

(Nature) – The past century has seen enormous advances in the global fight against infectious disease. There’s the discovery of antibiotics and their development into a suite of treatments; advances in vaccine technology and the eradication of smallpox; and antiviral medications that have transformed HIV from a death sentence into a manageable chronic infection, for example. Yet the fight continues. In 2019, the World Health Organization reports, one-quarter of all deaths worldwide were due to infectious disease. Globally, it is the leading cause of childhood mortality. In low-income countries, the picture is even starker, with a majority of deaths caused by infectious disease. (Read Full Article)