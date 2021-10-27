Selling Certainty: In a Sea of Skeptics, This Physician Was One of Fibromyalgia Patients’ Few True Allies. Or Was He?

(STAT News) – It was only by putting in a call to Mass. General that a potential customer realized something was up. He was a 73-year-old IT guy named Alan Silverman; the suggestion to contact the hospital had come from a friend who works in public health. So, in the spring of 2021, before he got the test, he phoned the research lab where the trial was supposed to take place. The person on the other end informed him — “in a sort of sharp way,” he recalled — that the lab no longer had any association with EpicGenetics. He called the company back, told them not to charge $1,080 to his credit card after all. (Read Full Article)