WHO: Europe Had Most COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Over Last Week

(Medical Xpress) – Europe stood out as the only major region worldwide to report an increase in both coronavirus cases and deaths over the last week, with double-digit percentage increases in each, the U.N. health agency said Wednesday. The World Health Organization said new COVID-19 cases in its 53-country European region, which stretches as far east as former Soviet republics in Central Asia, recorded an 18% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week—a fourth straight weekly increase for the area. (Read Full Article)