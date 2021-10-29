Coronavirus Study of Bats in China Met NIH Grant Requirements, EcoHealth Says

(Wall Street Journal) – The National Institutes of Health and a high-profile grant recipient are at odds over the reporting and handling of a potentially risky coronavirus study in China. EcoHealth Alliance, the grant recipient, pushed back this week against an assertion by the NIH that it failed to promptly report the result of the experiment, which took place in 2018, and to meet another requirement of a $3.4 million grant to study the risk to humans of coronaviruses circulating in bats in China. The New York-based nonprofit said in a letter to NIH that was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal that it complied with the requirements. It also submitted unpublished data related to the grant that NIH had requested. (Read Full Article)