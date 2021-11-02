COVID-19 Vaccines Provide 5 Times the Protection of Natural Immunity, CDC Study Says

(Medscape) – Unvaccinated people who had a recent infection were five times more likely to be reinfected with the coronavirus compared to those who were fully vaccinated and didn’t have a prior infection, according to a new study published Friday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The research team concluded that vaccination can provide a higher, stronger, and more consistent level of immunity against COVID-19 hospitalization than infection alone for at least six months. (Read Full Article)