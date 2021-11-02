Covid-19’s Global Death Toll Tops 5 Million in Under 2 Years

November 2, 2021

(Associated Press) – The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income countries — account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The U.S. alone has recorded over 745,000 lives lost, more than any other nation. (Read Full Article)

