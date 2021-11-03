COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Keep Dropping in the US

(Medscape) – Statistically, things are looking up for the United States in the coronavirus pandemic. The US reported about 72,000 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week, a 58% decrease from the average daily case count of September 13, CNBC reported, citing data from Johns Hopkins University. COVID-related hospitalizations have also dropped to a 7-day average of around 51,000 per day, less than half the number of hospitalizations in early September. (Read Full Article)