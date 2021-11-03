Key U.S. Supreme Court Justices Express Concern About Texas Abortion Law’s Enforcement

(Texas Tribune) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday grilled attorneys for abortion providers, the federal government and Texas over the state’s controversial abortion law — and possibly hinted it might allow at least one legal challenge to the law to stand. The Supreme Court heard around three hours of arguments over Texas’ abortion law, also known as Senate Bill 8, as part of two lawsuits — one lodged by abortion providers and the other by the U.S. Department of Justice. Both focused on procedural technicalities surrounding the law and the suits challenging it, not on abortion rights nor the constitutionality of the law itself. The law has been in effect for two months. (Read Full Article)