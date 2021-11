Germany Reports Record Number of New Coronavirus Cases

(Associated Press) – Germany’s disease control agency on Thursday reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Robert Koch Institute, or RKI, said 33,949 new cases had been registered in the last 24 hours, up from 28,037 daily cases a week ago. The previous record was 33,777 new cases on Dec. 18, 2020. (Read Full Article)