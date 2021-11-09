What Does Endemic Means and Will Covid-19 Become an Endemic Disease?

(Wall Street Journal) – Many public-health experts anticipate that the world will be dealing with Covid-19 for the foreseeable future. That doesn’t mean the pandemic won’t end. Instead, the disease will likely become endemic, meaning Covid-19 would continue to circulate among the population more predictably. The disease could eventually become more similar to routine illnesses like the flu or colds, common ailments that are less destructive and deadly than Covid-19 is now, virologists and epidemiologists say. The virus’s long-term foothold in society depends on factors including vaccination coverage and how it continues to evolve. (Read Full Article)