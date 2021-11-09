Poland Clarifies Abortion Law After Protests Over Mother’s Death

(BBC) – Poland has reminded doctors that abortions are legal in some cases after the country's strict laws on the practice were linked to a pregnant women's death. The guidance was issued on Sunday, a day after mass protests over the death. The 30-year-old woman died of sepsis 22 weeks into her pregnancy, which had complications. Her family say life-saving care was delayed because doctors feared breaking Poland's restrictive abortion laws.