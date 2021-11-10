Sequencing Whole Genome Helps Diagnose Far More Rare Diseases, Study Shows

(STAT News) – The new paper, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, described the results of a pilot study from what’s known as the 100,000 Genomes Project. Whole genome sequencing led to diagnoses for 25% of the thousands of participants in the study thought to have a rare genetic condition — 14% of whom would not have been diagnosed by different methods, the scientists said. The study echoes what other research has found about the power of whole genome sequencing, and in this case demonstrated its utility across a wide variety of genetic disorders. It adds to the evidence that, in some cases, sequencing a person’s whole genome is required to identify their condition, as opposed to just reading certain genes or key portions of their DNA. (Read Full Article)