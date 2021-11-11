‘Anybody Can Just File a Lawsuit’: Abortion Rights Groups Challenge New Texas Restrictions

(Dallas Morning News) – Abortion rights groups urged a state district judge on Wednesday to declare Texas’ new six-week abortion ban unconstitutional, arguing that handing over enforcement to private citizens raises a host of legal problems. The plaintiffs are also asking the court to stop Texas Right to Life from suing them under the new law, known as Senate Bill 8. The anti-abortion group was behind a high-profile tipline that sought to ferret out potential violations, but it has not brought any private-citizen enforcement actions to date. (Read Full Article)