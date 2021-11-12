COVID-19 Tied to a Wide Range of ECG Findings

It's now clear that COVID-19 infection, while largely a respiratory illness, has a number of cardiac manifestations that include myocardial infarction, myocarditis and various patterns of changes observed on electrocardiograms. In a new report in Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Dr. Luigi Di Biase of Montefiore-Einstein Center for Heart & Vascular Care in New York and colleagues review the electrocardiographic findings that have been described to date in patients with COVID-19, as well as possible mechanisms contributing to these findings.