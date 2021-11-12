Long COVID: More Clues Coming, but No ‘Aha’ Moments Yet

(Medscape) – Now, experts estimate that from 10% to 30% of COVID survivors may develop this condition, called long COVID. It is diagnosed when signs and symptoms of COVID that can't be explained by other causes are present 4 weeks after the initial infection. It's also called post-acute sequalae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC). "We are closing in on potentially 14 million people," said Steven Flanagan, MD, vice-president (and soon to be president-elect) of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPMR) and chair of rehabilitation medicine at NYU Langone Health, New York City.