100,000 Genomes Pilot on Rare-Diagnosis in Health Care–Preliminary Report

(NEJM) – The U.K. 100,000 Genomes Project is in the process of investigating the role of genome sequencing in patients with undiagnosed rare diseases after usual care and the alignment of this research with health care implementation in the U.K. National Health Service. Other parts of this project focus on patients with cancer and infection.