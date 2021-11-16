FDA Updates COVID-19 Test Policies

(Modern Healthcare) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking several important actions to support ongoing nationwide COVID-19 testing efforts. These actions are aimed at further increasing access to accurate and reliable COVID-19 tests, particularly diagnostic tests that can be performed at home or in places like doctor’s offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms without having to be sent to a central lab for testing. (Read Full Article)