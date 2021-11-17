SEC Investigating Cassava Sciences, Developer of Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug

(Wall Street Journal) – The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating claims that Cassava Sciences Inc., SAVA -23.70% the sixth-best performing U.S. stock this year, manipulated research results of its experimental Alzheimer’s drug, according to people familiar with the matter. Cassava disclosed Monday in a securities filing that it is cooperating with government investigations, without naming any agency. Cassava said an investigation isn’t a sign that wrongdoing occurred. (Read More)