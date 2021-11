Mask-Wearing Cuts New COVID-19 Cases by 53%, Study Says

(Medscape) – When people wear face masks to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the number of new COVID-19 infections drops by 53%, according to a new study published Thursday in the British Medical Journal. Social distancing and handwashing were also effective at lowering the number of cases, but wearing masks was the most effective tool against the coronavirus. (Read More)