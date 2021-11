Over a Million Americans May Have Permanently Lost Their Sense of Smell to Covid-19

New research Thursday aims to quantify a life-altering aftereffect of covid-19: a lingering loss of smell, also known as anosmia. The study estimates that up to 1.6 million people in the U.S. have experienced chronic anosmia lasting at least six months following their coronavirus infection.