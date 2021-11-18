Vials Labeled ‘Smallpox’ Are Found in Pennsylvania Laboratory

(New York Times) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the discovery of vials that are labeled “smallpox” at a laboratory in Pennsylvania, the health agency said on Thursday. The frozen vials “were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker while cleaning out a freezer in a facility that conducts vaccine research in Pennsylvania,” Belsie González, a spokeswoman for the C.D.C., said in an email on Thursday. She added that the C.D.C. was working with law enforcement officials to investigate the vials. The agency said the vials appeared to be intact. (Read More)