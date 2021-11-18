Many IVF Embryos Not Implanted Due to Mosaic Abnormalities May Be Viable

(Medical Xpress) – One factor that limits the success of in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures is the number of viable embryos available for implantation in the uterus. A study published November 18 in the American Journal of Human Genetics suggests that many of the embryos that are discarded or downgraded due to chromosomal abnormalities have the potential to lead to successful pregnancies. These findings could have important implications for people undergoing IVF treatments. (Read More)