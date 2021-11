More Than 100 Million People Worldwide Have or Had Long COVID: Study

(Medscape) – More than 40% of COVID-19 survivors across the world have or had long-term effects after recovering, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Michigan. Based on the number of infections reported globally by mid-October, that means more than 100 million people have experienced lingering health concerns or are still reporting problems following a COVID infection. (Read More)