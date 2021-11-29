‘Long COVID’ Symptoms Similar to Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Study Finds

(UPI) – People with “long-haul” COVID-19 have symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome and other breathing problems months after first testing positive for the virus, a study published Monday by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found. Nearly half the participants in the small study met the criteria for chronic fatigue syndrome, or myalgic encephalomyelitis, the data showed. In addition, nearly all of the participants, or 88%, exhibited abnormal breathing patterns referred to as dysfunctional breathing, while 58% had evidence of circulatory impairment during peak exercise performance, the researchers said. (Read More)