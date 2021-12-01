Severe COVID-19 Doubles Risk of Dying in Following Year: Study

(Medscape) – Patients who survive a severe case of COVID-19 are more than twice as likely to die during the following year than those who have mild symptoms and those who haven’t been infected, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal Frontiers in Medicine. The increased risk was greater for patients under 65, the study found. Only 20% of the deaths from severe COVID-19 resulted from typical coronavirus complications, such as respiratory failure. That means serious coronavirus infections may significantly damage long-term health and lead to major life-threatening issues later. (Read More)