‘It’s Misinformation at Worst.’ Weak Health Studies Can Do More Harm Than Good, Scientists Say

(Science) – In November 2020, researchers in Denmark published inconclusive results of a randomized trial to probe whether mask requirements protect against COVID-19. Although nearly 5000 people took part in the DANMASK study, it was too small, and its time frame too short, to answer the question. News reports, however, described the study results as questioning the efficacy of masks, and a June analysis noted that it fed into antimasking misinformation campaigns. Now, another group argues such small, weak trials of public health measures can do more harm than good. Writing in Trials last month, the group argues such studies waste funding and time, and can give a dangerous appearance of certainty. Much research “does not lead anywhere that is useful,” says co-author Noah Haber, an independent study design specialist. “It’s noise at best, and it’s misinformation at worst, because it looks like information.” Other researchers, however, think any evidence is better than none. (Read More)