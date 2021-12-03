COVID Cases Surge in South Africa in Sign Omicron Wave Is Coming

December 3, 2021

(Axios) – South Africa alerted the world to the Omicron variant. Now data out of South Africa may serve as a warning of what we’re facing. Driving the news: South Africa recorded 11,535 new cases Thursday with 22.4% of tests coming back positive — up from an average of about 300 new cases, with a 2% test positivity rate 10 days earlier. The country’s top public health officials expect that exponential rise to continue as Omicron rapidly becomes the dominant variant. (Read More)

