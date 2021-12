How Public Support for Legalizing Marijuana Use Has Shifted

(All Sides) – American public opinion on legalizing marijuana has shifted drastically over the past couple decades: from just 31% support in 2000, to 68% support in 2021, according to Gallup (Center bias). Majority support for legalizing the psychoactive drug happened for the first time around 2013, and has grown since. (Read More)