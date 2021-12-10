The Quest to Unlock Precision Psychiatry

December 10, 2021

(Axios) – Psychiatrists and neuroscientists are trying to use biological markers in the brain for depression and other psychiatric disorders to sharpen diagnoses and find more precise treatments. Why it matters: Mental health disorders affect an estimated 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. each year. More than half don’t receive treatment, and for those that take medication, finding the most effective one can be a trial-and-error process.  (Read More)

