Court Won’t Stop Texas Abortion Ban, But Lets Clinics Sue

(Associated Press) – The Supreme Court on Friday left in place Texas’ ban on most abortions, but ruled that clinics can sue over the state’s most restrictive abortion law in the nation. The court acted more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. The law has been in place for more than three months, since Sept. 1. (Read More)