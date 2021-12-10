What We Don’t Know About OCD

(Vox) – The cumulative consequences of this ignorance can be dire. About half of people with OCD will experience suicidal ideation, Trondsen says, and as many as 15 percent have attempted suicide. Even for those who have access to health care, getting the right help can feel very difficult. Doctors, nurses, and even therapists can get through advanced training without ever learning much about OCD, Trondsen said. As a result, misdiagnosis continues to form a significant barrier to care. The typical time between a patient’s first symptoms and an accurate diagnosis of OCD is about 15 years, according to the International OCD Foundation. That’s about how long it took me. (Read More)