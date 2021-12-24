A New Edition of Genetics in Medicine Is Now Available
December 24, 2021
Genetics in Medicine (vol. 23, no. 8, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Patients’ and Professionals’ Perspective of Non-in-Person Visits in Hereditary Cancer: Predictors and Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Adrià López-Fernández, et al.
- “The 2019 US Medical Genetics Workforce: A Focus on Clinical Genetics” by Brittany D. Jenkins
- “Variants in PRKAR1B cause a Neurodevelopmental Disorder with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Apraxia, and Insensitivity to Pain” by Felix Marbach, et al.
- “The Genetic Landscape of Intellectual Disability and Epilepsy in Adults and the Elderly: A Systematic Genetic Work-Up of 150 Individuals” by Pia Zacher, et al.