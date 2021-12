CDC Data Indicate Omicron Is Starting to Eat Into Delta’s U.S. Dominance

(STAT News) – The Omicron variant is starting to eat into Delta’s dominance in the United States. The new variant accounted for 2.9% of sequenced Covid-19 cases in the United States in the week ending Dec. 11. The week before, 0% of cases were from Omicron. Delta accounted for essentially all of the other sequenced cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Read More)