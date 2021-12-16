Omicron Is Dominant in Wastewater Samples in Florida County

(Medical Xpress) – Even though there have been practically no cases of clinical infection, wastewater samples show that the new omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the Florida county that is home to the nation’s largest theme park resorts, officials said this week. The omicron variant has quickly surpassed the delta variant in collections taken from wastewater sampling sites in Orange County, officials said. (Read More)