Testing Embryos Before IVF Doesn’t Increase the Chance of a Baby

In the past two decades there has been a significant rise in IVF clinics worldwide offering costly testing of embryos to make sure they have the right number of chromosomes. The theory is this will improve the chance of a baby by ensuring only chromosomally normal embryos are transferred. But a recently published study shows pre-implantation genetic testing for aneuploidy (PGT-A), as the test is called, doesn't increase the odds of having a baby, at least not in women under the age of 38.