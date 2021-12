Elsevier Subjects Entire Special Issue of Journal on COVID-19 to an Expression of Concern

(Retraction Watch) – Elsevier has subjected an entire special issue of a journal — including a paper claiming COVID-19 vaccines kill five times more people over 65 than they save — to an expression of concern. The special issue of Toxicology Reports contained eight articles, including the vaccines paper co-authored by Ronald Kostoff. (Read More)