Convalescent Plasma Cuts COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Half: Study

(Medscape) – A “definitive study” from Johns Hopkins University researchers and others shows that convalescent plasma can cut hospital admissions for COVID-19 by 54% if therapy is administered within 8 days of symptom onset. In the study of 1181 adults randomly assigned to high-titer convalescent plasma or placebo, 2.9% of people receiving the therapy were hospitalized compared to 6.3% who received placebo control plasma. This translates to a 54% risk reduction for hospitalization with convalescent plasma. (Read More)