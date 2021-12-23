Covid-19 Marches Toward Endemic Status in U.S. as Omicron Spreads

(Wall Street Journal) – The Omicron variant’s aggressive advance is the latest twist in the course of a disease that public-health experts say is on a path toward becoming endemic in the U.S. In other words, the Covid-19 pandemic won’t have an end date. Rather, a crisis that engulfed the world within months of the coronavirus’s discovery in China will dissipate in fits and starts into something that feels more like normal over the course of years, infectious-disease experts say. (Read More)