WHO Investigating Mysterious Illness in South Sudan That Has Killed Nearly 100 People

(ABC News) – The World Health Organization is investigating a mysterious illness in South Sudan that has killed dozens of people. So far, 97 people have died of the unknown disease in Fangak, Jonglei State, in the northern part of the country. Fangak County Commissioner Biel Boutros Biel told ABC News on Thursday that the latest fatality occurred in an elderly woman. Deaths have mostly been reported among the elderly and children ages 1 to 14, according to a statement from South Sudan’s Ministry of Health. (Read More)