Study Finds Most COVID-19-Related EUA’s Not Supported by High-Quality Evidence

(Medical Xpress) – During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency use authorizations (EUAs) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of COVID-19-related medical products were for diagnostic products and were supported by comparisons to previously authorized assays, according to a research letter published online Dec. 20 in JAMA Internal Medicine. (Read More)