First Sickle Cell Patient Treated with CRISPR Gene-Editing Still Thriving

(NPR) – For more than a year, Victoria Gray’s life had been transformed. Gone were the sudden attacks of horrible pain that had tortured her all her life. Gone was the devastating fatigue that had left her helpless to care for herself or her kids. Gone were the nightmarish nights in the emergency room getting blood transfusions and powerful pain medication. But one big question was: Would getting her blood cells genetically modified keep working, freeing her from the complications of sickle cell disease that had plagued her since she was a baby? More than another year later, the answer appears to be: Yes. (Read More)