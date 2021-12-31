Omicron Hospitalization Risk Around One Third of Delta, UK Analysis Shows

(Reuters) – The risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is about one-third that of the Delta variant, according to British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks. Britain is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, with record daily infections of 189,846 reported on Friday. While hospital admissions have started to rise, the government has said it believes the new variant is milder than the Delta variant. (Read More)