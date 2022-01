France Introduces Free Contraception for Women Ages 18-25

(Medical Xpress) – Free birth control for all women under 25 will be available in France from Saturday, expanding a scheme targeting under-18s to ensure young women don’t stop taking contraception because they cannot afford it. The scheme, which could benefit three million women, covers the pill, IUDs, contraceptive patches and other methods composed of steroid hormones. (Read More)