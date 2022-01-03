New Covid-19 Pills Carry Risks: What Patients Should Know

(Wall Street Journal) – The first Covid-19 antiviral pills that can be taken at home are a new treatment option for infected people, but they carry safety warnings and limitations that could complicate treatment decisions for patients, doctors and pharmacists. In December, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of new pills from Merck & Co., with its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, and Pfizer Inc., for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in people at high risk of worsening to severe disease, such as the elderly or those with certain chronic medical conditions. (Read More)