Hospitalization Risk from Omicron Variant ‘Around a Third of Delta’

(Reuters) – Protection against hospitalisation from COVID-19 vaccines is “good” against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, an analysis has found. The risk for adults of being admitted to hospital with Omicron was approximately one third (Hazard Ratio 0.33, 95% CI 0.30 to 0.37) of that for the Delta variant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a technical briefing. The analysis also found that the risk of presentation to emergency care, or being admitted to hospital, with Omicron – whether testing for symptomatic or asymptomatic infection – was approximately half of that for Delta (Hazard Ratio 0.53, 95% CI 0.50 to 0.57). (Read More)