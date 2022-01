Omicron’s Feeble Attack on the Lungs Could Make It Less Dangerous

(Nature) – Early indications from South Africa and the United Kingdom signal that the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is less dangerous than its predecessor Delta. Now, a series of laboratory studies offers a tantalizing explanation for the difference: Omicron does not infect cells deep in the lung as readily as it does those in the upper airways. (Read More)