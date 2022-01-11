A New Edition of The New Bioethics Is Now Available
January 11, 2022
The New Bioethics (vol. 27, no. 3, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Posthumanism: Creation of ‘New Men’ through Technological Innovation” by George L. Mendz and Michael Cook
- “Dual Uncertainties: On Equipoise, Sex Differences and Chirality in Clinical Research” by Sara Dahlen
- “Re-Examining the Idea of Internal Morality in Medicine” by Christopher Chen-Wei Ng and Toni C. Saad
- “Miscarriage Can Kill?…?but it usually Does not: Evaluating Inconsistency Arguments” by Jessalyn A. Bohn
- “Conscience and Vaccines: Lessons from Babylon 5 and COVID-19” by Michal Pruski