A New Edition of The New Bioethics Is Now Available

January 11, 2022

The New Bioethics (vol. 27, no. 3, 2021) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Posthumanism: Creation of ‘New Men’ through Technological Innovation” by George L. Mendz and Michael Cook
  • “Dual Uncertainties: On Equipoise, Sex Differences and Chirality in Clinical Research” by Sara Dahlen
  • “Re-Examining the Idea of Internal Morality in Medicine” by Christopher Chen-Wei Ng and Toni C. Saad
  • “Miscarriage Can Kill?…?but it usually Does not: Evaluating Inconsistency Arguments” by Jessalyn A. Bohn
  • “Conscience and Vaccines: Lessons from Babylon 5 and COVID-19” by Michal Pruski

 

