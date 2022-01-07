US Had 5 Rabies Deaths Last Year, Highest Total in a Decade

(ABC News) – Five Americans died of rabies last year — the largest number in a decade — and health officials said Thursday that some of the people didn’t realize they had been infected or refused life-saving shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with bats. CDC officials said the deaths were tragic and could have been prevented. (Read More)