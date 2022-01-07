US Had 5 Rabies Deaths Last Year, Highest Total in a Decade

January 7, 2022

(ABC News) – Five Americans died of rabies last year — the largest number in a decade — and health officials said Thursday that some of the people didn’t realize they had been infected or refused life-saving shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with bats. CDC officials said the deaths were tragic and could have been prevented. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Informed Consent, News, Public Health

Ad