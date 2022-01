The President of Mexico Says He Has COVID for a 2nd Time

(NPR) – Mexico’s president announced Monday he has come down with COVID-19 a second time, as coronavirus infections spike in Mexico and virus tests become scarce. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote that he tested positive, after he had sounded hoarse at a morning news briefing. He contracted COVID-19 and recovered from it the first time in early 2021. (Read More)